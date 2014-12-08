FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GZ Friendship plans share issue to fund acquisition of Yuexiu Financial
#Financials
December 8, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GZ Friendship plans share issue to fund acquisition of Yuexiu Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) in private placement of shares to acquire Yuexiu Financial Holdings

* Says Guangzhou government plans to invest 5.5 billion yuan in subscribing the planned share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on December 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u8CywZ; bit.ly/12DBGZR; bit.ly/12DBHgt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1725 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

