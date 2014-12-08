BRIEF-GZ Friendship plans share issue to fund acquisition of Yuexiu Financial

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) in private placement of shares to acquire Yuexiu Financial Holdings
* Says Guangzhou government plans to invest 5.5 billion yuan in subscribing the planned share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on December 9
