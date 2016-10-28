Stocks of Vietnam brewer Habeco soar 40 pct on debut

HANOI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stocks in Habeco, one of Vietnam's biggest brewers, were up 40 percent in its first trade on its debut on the country's secondary exchange at 0720 GMT on Friday, valuing the firm at $568 million.

The shares of Habeco, or Hanoi Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp., rose from a starting price of 39,000 dong ($1.75) on their debut on Vietnam's Unlisted Public Company Market, data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange showed. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)