10 months ago
October 21, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Vietnamese brewer Habeco to be fully listed from Oct 28 - stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - One of Vietnam's biggest beer firms, Habeco, will be fully listed on the country's Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) from Oct. 28, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) said on Friday.

Shares of Habeco, or Hanoi Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp., will have a basis price of 39,000 dong ($1.75) each, while the company has registered capital of 2.3 trillion dong ($103 million), HNX, which runs UPCoM, said in a statement.

The Vietnamese government owns 82 percent of Habeco and Carlsberg Breweries owned 17 percent as of Aug. 31, the statement said. ($1 = 22,320 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
