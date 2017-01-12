Vietnamese brewer Habeco to list on Jan 19 at $1.3 bln valuation

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage Corp, one of Vietnam's biggest brewers, will list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Jan. 19, according to a Thursday filing on the bourse.

Habeco, as the firm is commonly known, has set a starting price of 127,600 dong ($5.65) per share for the listing on the country's biggest stock exchange, valuing the firm at $1.3 billion.

Habeco was delisted from Vietnam's Unlisted Public Company Market on Wednesday after more than two months of trading in order to shift to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, as part of the government's privatisation plan for Habeco.

The state said it wanted to sell all of its 82 percent stake in Habeco in 2016 and 90 percent in bigger brewer Sabeco by 2017, worth a combined $6.4 billion, but a specific sale has not yet been decided. ($1 = 22,570 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)