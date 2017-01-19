FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2017 / 3:09 AM / 7 months ago

Vietnam's Habeco shares climb 15 pct on debut on Ho Chi Minh exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Habeco rose 15 percent in their first day of trading on Thursday after switching to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, valuing the Vietnamese brewer at $1.5 billion.

Habeco shares were at 147,000 dong ($6.51) at 0217 GMT from a starting price of 127,600 dong.

The stock was debuting after delisting from Vietnam's Unlisted Public Company Market on Jan. 11 following more than two months of trading.

The government said it wanted to sell all of its 82 percent stake in Habeco in 2016 and its 90 percent in bigger peer Sabeco by 2017, worth a combined $6.4 billion. It has yet to decide details of any sale. ($1 = 22,572.0000 dong) (Reporting by My Pham)

