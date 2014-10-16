Burger chain Habit Restaurants files for IPO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Habit Restaurants Inc, a fast-food restaurant chain known for its burgers, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $86.3 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Irvine, California-based company listed Piper Jaffray, Baird and Wells Fargo among the underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1rydMUF)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its initial IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)