LOS ANGELES, April 5 (Reuters) - Accused LulzSec hacker Cody Kretsinger pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court in California to charges of taking part in an extensive computer breach of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy and unauthorized impairment of a protected computer in a deal with prosecutors, reversing an earlier not guilty plea. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)