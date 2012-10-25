Hong Kong's HAECO warns skilled labour shortage to hurt profits

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO), a subsidiary of property conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd, said on Thursday its profits for the second half of this year and at least the first half of 2013 will be hit by a shortage of skilled and semi-skilled labour.

Despite a challenging operating environment amid an uncertain global economy, demand for HAECO’s airframe maintenance service and line maintenance in Hong Kong remained firm, the company said in a statement. But the demand could not be met due to the labour shortage, it said.

About 1.1 million man-hours were expected to be available for its airframe maintenance in Hong Kong in the first half of 2013 compared with 1.6 million man-hours sold for such maintenance in the same period this year, the company said.

“This will have an adverse effect on HAECO’s consolidated turnover and operating profit for the remainder of 2012 and at least for the first half of 2013,” it added. The company did not quantify the impact on profits.

Ahead of the profit warning, shares of HAECO ended down 0.6 percent compared with a 0.2 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)