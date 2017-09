Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Says Hafslund ASA has issued a 300 million Norwegian crowns commercial paper with maturity Oct. 8, 2015, coupon 3 month Nibor (the Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate) + 20 bsp.