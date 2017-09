Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA

* Q3 EBITDA 656 million Norwegian crowns versus 633 million crowns

* Q3 operating revenue 2.51 billion crowns versus 2.38 billion crowns

* Q3 operating profit 275 million crowns versus 431 million crowns

* Sees Q3 is generally a weak quarter for heat business due to high temperatures and low demand for district heating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: