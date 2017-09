(Reuters) - The Haggen grocery chain, which bought 146 stores when rivals Albertsons and Safeway merged, filed a lawsuit this week against Albertsons, alleging it undermined Haggen’s takeover of the divested stores.

Haggen, which filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, said that its damages could exceed $1 billion.

