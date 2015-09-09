FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regional grocer Haggen files for bankruptcy, blames Albertsons
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Regional grocer Haggen files for bankruptcy, blames Albertsons

Tracy Rucinski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - West Coast regional grocer Haggen has filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming the takeover of 146 stores from rival Albertsons, and plans to reorganize around its profitable locations.

Haggen, based in Washington state, sued Albertsons last week for damages that it said could exceed $1 billion, alleging its rival had failed to adhere to the terms of the $300 million purchase agreement.

Albertsons, the second-largest U.S. grocer, is preparing for an initial public offering. It has said Haggen’s allegations are “without merit” and that it would fight Haggen in court.

Haggen had just 18 stores when it bought locations in five West Coast states that Albertsons and Safeway were forced to sell in order to get regulatory approval for their merger.

Haggen said in August it plans to close 27 stores.

Haggen has received commitments from creditors for up to $215 million to keep the business running during its restructuring, it said in a press release late on Tuesday.

The company has hired Sagent Advisors to sell locations and said it is already in talks with interested parties on other assets.

The case is Haggen Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-11874. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.