Regional grocer Haggen files for bankruptcy, blames Albertsons

CHICAGO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - West Coast regional grocer Haggen has filed for bankruptcy protection, blaming the takeover of 146 stores from rival Albertsons, and plans to reorganize around its profitable locations.

Haggen, based in Washington state, sued Albertsons last week for damages that it said could exceed $1 billion, alleging its rival had failed to adhere to the terms of the $300 million purchase agreement.

Albertsons, the second-largest U.S. grocer, is preparing for an initial public offering. It has said Haggen’s allegations are “without merit” and that it would fight Haggen in court.

Haggen had just 18 stores when it bought locations in five West Coast states that Albertsons and Safeway were forced to sell in order to get regulatory approval for their merger.

Haggen said in August it plans to close 27 stores.

Haggen has received commitments from creditors for up to $215 million to keep the business running during its restructuring, it said in a press release late on Tuesday.

The company has hired Sagent Advisors to sell locations and said it is already in talks with interested parties on other assets.

The case is Haggen Holdings LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-11874. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)