Haggen, which bought divested grocery stores, to close most

(Reuters) - Supermarket operator Haggen announced Thursday it would be closing most of the stores it acquired as part of the divestiture deal that allowed the larger Albertsons and Safeway grocery chains to secure antitrust approval for their merger earlier this year.

Haggen had just 18 stores when it won approval from the Federal Trade Commission in January to buy 146 stores Albertsons and Safeway were required to sell.

