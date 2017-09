HANOI, June 23 (Reuters) - HAGL Agrico, the agriculture unit of Vietnam property firm HAGL, has sought to list all of its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said on Tuesday.

HAGL Agrico, capitalised at nearly 7.1 trillion dong ($326 million), is seeking to list 708 million shares, the exchange said in a statement. It gave no listing date or the initial share price of the float. ($1=21,780 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)