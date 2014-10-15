BRIEF-Vietnam's HAGL sees Q3 net up 4-fold at $46 mln

HANOI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s property firm HAGL Joint Stock Co, 3.37 percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB Platinum Advisors and 2.5 percent owned by New York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation, according to Reuters data

* Reports Q3 2014 results

* Q3 net profit seen at 972 billion dong ($46 million), four times above the same period last year, it said in a statement

* January-September net profit seen at 1.65 trillion dong, more than double the amount a year ago Further company coverage: ($1=21,215 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)