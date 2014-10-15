FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vietnam's HAGL sees Q3 net up 4-fold at $46 mln
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vietnam's HAGL sees Q3 net up 4-fold at $46 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s property firm HAGL Joint Stock Co, 3.37 percent owned by Luxembourg-based DB Platinum Advisors and 2.5 percent owned by New York-based Van Eck Associates Corporation, according to Reuters data

* Reports Q3 2014 results

* Q3 net profit seen at 972 billion dong ($46 million), four times above the same period last year, it said in a statement

* January-September net profit seen at 1.65 trillion dong, more than double the amount a year ago Further company coverage: ($1=21,215 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.