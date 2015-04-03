BRIEF-Vietnam's HAGL terminates proposed JV project with Singapore's Rowsley

April 3 (Reuters) -

* Vietnam’s HAGL says agreement on proposed joint-venture with Singapore’s Rowsley has been terminated

* HAGL says declines Rowsley’s offer of direct investment in HAGL Myanmar unit due to high cost to transfer capital

* HAGL says will find other potential partners for investment in Yangon complex

* Rowsley said last month it would invest $275 million for 50 percent stake in HAGL’s Myanmar project, which would be one of the largest mixed-use developments in Yangon Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)