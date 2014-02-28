FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Theme park firm Haichang seeks up to $346 mln in Hong Kong IPO
February 28, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Theme park firm Haichang seeks up to $346 mln in Hong Kong IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Theme park operator Haichang Holdings Ltd is seeking to raise between $281 million and $346 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

Haichang is offering new shares in a range of HK$2.18-2.68. The deal is scheduled to be priced on March 8 and its listing is slated for March 13, the terms showed.

Bank of America Corp and BNP Paribas are the joint lead managers for the offer. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

