Theme park operator Haichang prices $316 mln HK IPO near mid-point
March 10, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Theme park operator Haichang prices $316 mln HK IPO near mid-point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - Chinese theme park operator Haichang Holdings Ltd raised about $316 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering after pricing the deal slightly above the mid-point of its marketing range.

The company priced the IPO at HK$2.45 per share, compared with a HK$2.18 to HK$2.68 range, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday. Haichang offered 1 billion shares, putting the total deal at HK$2.45 billion ($316 million).

Bank of America and BNP Paribas acted as joint global coordinators and joint sponsors of the offer. ($1 = 7.7606 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)

