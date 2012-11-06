FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haier has 90 pct of F&P Appliances, moves to clean up rest
November 6, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

Haier has 90 pct of F&P Appliances, moves to clean up rest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese appliance maker Haier had control of more than 90 percent of New Zealand’s Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd and will move to compulsorily acquire the rest, the companies said on Tuesday.

Haier had 92.8 percent of the New Zealand company and would now scoop up the remaining minority shareholders under takeover rules to complete its NZ$927 million ($766 million) takeover.

“We are delighted that a significant majority of shareholders have recognised the value of our offer,” Liang Haishan, President of Haier Whitegoods said.

Haier Group, parent of Qindao Haier Co Ltd, China’s number two appliance maker by sales, paid NZ$1.28 a share for F&P Appliances, after being forced to raise its offer from NZ$1.20, which an independent report said was too low.

The Chinese company is looking overseas for new revenue streams in the face of sluggish demand and increased competition at home.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

