BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Qingdao Haier Co, a leading producer of household appliances in China, will suspend trading in its shares from Friday pending an announcement of an “important development,” it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company gave no further details.

Qingdao Haier’s first-half profits were up 15 percent year-on-year, rising to 2.13 billion yuan ($348.12 million). ($1 = 6.1185 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jason Subler)