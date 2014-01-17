FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle to sell stake in China's Haier Electronics - IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Carlyle to sell stake in China's Haier Electronics - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group is seeking to raise up to $290 million by selling a stake in Chinese home appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Ltd, IFR reported on Friday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

Carlyle is offering 100 million shares in Haier Electronics in a range of HK$22.00-$22.50 each, reflecting an up to 10 percent discount to Friday’s close, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.

The stock has doubled since July, and closed up 8.4 percent on Friday to its highest since 1999, the report added.

Carlyle took a 9 percent stake in Haier Electronics in 2011 for $137 million, with an option to invest another $57 million through convertible bonds and warrants. Carlyle has a 90-day lock-up on the residual shares held under those agreements, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs Group is sole bookrunner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.