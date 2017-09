Feb 27 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Haige Communications Group Incorporated Co

* Says its technology unit expects to win a combined 844.5 million yuan ($134.71 million) worth of contracts from China Mobile Group Guangdong Co Ltd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2691 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)