Haikui to sell shares in Frankfurt for 10-13 euros

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Chinese group Haikui Seafood plans to offer as many as 1.5 million new shares for between 10 euros and 13 euros apiece in what will be this year’s first initial public offering on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

The company expects to raise around 20 million euros ($26.25 million) from the share sale, i t told Reuters. Additionally, up to 225,000 shares from existing shareholders may be offered via a greenshoe option.

The offer period will run from April 24 until May 10, with the listing expected on May 15.

Frankfurt has proved to be a popular platform for Chinese flotations in recent years. Luxury handbag maker Powerland had its bourse debut last year, following fashion house Kinghero and bathroom appliances maker Joyou in 2010.

“There are no clear rules in China about the listing process,” Haikui’s Chief Financial Officer Alan Gey said.

“Once there is approval to go public, there is no clear timeline, we could be waiting forever on a listing. We want to act now, that is why we offer our shares in Frankfurt,” he added.

After the offering, 15 percent of shares in Haikui will be freely traded. Haida Holdings, which is controlled by Haikui’s Chief Executive Chen Zhenkui, will own 46.6 percent of the shares, and investment company Mega Bond International will hold about 29 percent.

The listing would be the first in Frankfurt in 2012 after market debuts dried up last year as stock markets turned volatile on the back of the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis.

However, appetite for listings has returned to some extent, with investors rushing to buy shares of Switzerland’s DKSH and Dutch-based Ziggo last month.

Banking sources said the second quarter may also see the listing of some German groups, such as insurer Talanx , industrial conglomerate Evonik and car parts maker Kolbenschmidt Pierburg, which is owned by defence group Rheinmetall.

Last month, German underwear maker Schiesser also told Reuters it was preparing a stock market flotation by the end of June, after postponing a flotation last year.

Proceeds from Haikui’s Frankfurt offering will partly be invested in a new factory, finance chief Gey said.

He said Haikui may go back to the market in the future to fund acquisitions but added there were no takeover plans at the moment.

Haikui had 152.1 million euros in revenues last year, up 20.5 percent from the previous year, while net profit rose to 28.3 million euros from 23.3 million in 2010.