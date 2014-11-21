FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haikui Seafood 9-month revenue down 12.8 pct to 87.4 mln euros
November 21, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Haikui Seafood 9-month revenue down 12.8 pct to 87.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Nine-month results of Haikui Seafood still reflect difficult market conditions in the seafood-processing sector

* 9-month revenue down by 12.8 pct to 87.4 million euros

* Says full-year 2014 guidance confirmed

* 9-month EBIT went down by 31.7 pct to 10.0 million euros (9 months 2013: 14.6 million euros)

* 9-month net profit decreased in reporting period by 19.5 pct to 7.6 million euros (9 months 2013: 9.5 million euros)

* Says full-year results may come in at lower end of given ranges

* Is cautiously optimistic to achieve FY revenue growth of 5 to 10 pct, measured in rmb terms, and EBIT margin in range between 11 and 13 pct

* Says strong Q4 2014 expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
