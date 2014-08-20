FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Haikui Seafood raises Q2 2014 revenue by 4.8 per cent to 28.3 million euros
August 20, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Haikui Seafood raises Q2 2014 revenue by 4.8 per cent to 28.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG : * Says succeeded in raising Q2 2014 revenue by 4.8 per cent to 28.3 million

euros compared to the same period last year * Says H1 revenue decreased by 15.7 per cent to 58.5 million euros * Says full-year 2014 guidance maintained * Says H1 net profit grew by 3.2 per cent to 6.1 million euros (H1 2013: 5.9

million euros) * Says outlook for the full year 2014 maintained * Says H1 EBIT decreased by 21.9 per cent to 7.6 million euros (H1 2013: 9.7

million euros) * Says maintaining FY 2014 target of delivering revenue growth of at least 5 to

10 percent measured in rmb terms * Says 9-month revenue in 2014 is expected to be broadly comparable with the

same period in 2013 * Sees 2014 EBIT margin in the range of 11 and 13 per cent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

