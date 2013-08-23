FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

German July hail storm insurance claims seen above 600 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Insurance claims for damage caused by a hail storm in Germany in July may exceed an industry-wide estimate of 600 million euros ($800 million) after a regional insurer on Friday said claims at its institution alone amount to 600 million euros.

SV SparkassenVersicherung said it had raised its own damage claims estimate to 600 million euros for the hail storm which hit Lower Saxony and Baden-Wuerttemberg on July 28.

The storm caused 40 million euros worth of damage per minute, a far higher rate than the average previously seen by SV SparkassenVersicherung, the insurance arm of Germany’s savings banks.

In August, Munich RE executive Torsten Jeworrek forecast that industry-wide damage claims for insurers would be about 600 million euros, and reinsurance claims would likely be above 10 million euros.

$1 = 0.7493 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

