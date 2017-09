May 17 (Reuters) - Hainan Shennong Gene Technology :

* Says it to issue 165,484,634 A shares at 4.23 yuan per share, to two individuals and TAPAI GROUP, in exchange for 61.52 percent stake in a Haikou-based crop genetic technology company

* Says total acquisition price is 700 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zj3g

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)