FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elizabeth Arden CFO Stephen Smith to join Hain
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 21, 2013 / 9:32 PM / in 4 years

Elizabeth Arden CFO Stephen Smith to join Hain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Perfume maker Elizabeth Arden Inc’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Smith, will join food maker Hain Celestial Group Inc.

In a statement released by Arden, Smith called the Hain job an “unexpected opportunity”.

Hain, which reported better-than-expected quarterly results, said Smith’s appointment is effective Sept. 3.

Elizabeth Arden said Smith, who was its CFO since 2001, will stay through Sept. 1 and it has started searching for his successor.

Hain announced the retirement of CFO Ira Lamel last September.

Smith leaves Arden after the company posted weaker-than-expected results and forecasts this month as orders from Wal-Mart Stores Inc fell.

Hain’s shares were up 5 percent at $76.69 in extended trading. Elizabeth Arden’s shares closed at $34.83 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Jessica Wohl; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.