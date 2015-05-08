FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hain Celestial must face lawsuit over baby-food labeling
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 8, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Hain Celestial must face lawsuit over baby-food labeling

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of deceiving consumers into overpaying for its Earth’s Best baby food, infant food and baby and home care products by falsely labeling them “organic” or “all natural.”

The plaintiffs in the proposed class action are represented by Todd Garber of Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber. Hain is represented by John Dunne of Lynn Gartner Dunne & Covello.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JwMucc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.