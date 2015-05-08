Hain Celestial must face lawsuit over baby-food labeling

(Reuters) - Hain Celestial Group Inc failed to persuade a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of deceiving consumers into overpaying for its Earth’s Best baby food, infant food and baby and home care products by falsely labeling them “organic” or “all natural.”

The plaintiffs in the proposed class action are represented by Todd Garber of Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber. Hain is represented by John Dunne of Lynn Gartner Dunne & Covello.

