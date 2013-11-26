FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten Haitian migrants die, 100 cling to capsized ship in Bahamas
November 26, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Ten Haitian migrants die, 100 cling to capsized ship in Bahamas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - At least 10 Haitian migrants were killed and about 100 more were clinging to the hull of an overloaded freighter that capsized in the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

The 40-foot (12-metre) sail-powered vessel became grounded and capsized near Staniel Cay in the central Bahamas on Monday night, they said.

U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force crews were at the scene and a U.S helicopter had hoisted 13 survivors aboard, the Coast Guard in Miami said on Monday.

Rescuers also deployed life rafts and dropped food and supplies to the survivors, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)

