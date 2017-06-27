By Makini Brice
| PORT-AU-PRINCE, June 26
textile workers took to the streets on Monday to demand a higher
minimum wage as managers of textile factories threatened to
leave the country if the government did not clamp down on
demonstrations.
Haiti has pinned some of its economic growth hopes on the
textile industry, which accounts for 90 percent of its exports,
according to export.gov, a website managed by the U.S.
Department of Commerce.
The United States has granted Haiti a preferential trade
deal, creating some 40,000 jobs, the Association of Haitian
Industries said last November. Products made there are shipped
to major U.S. retailers like Walmart and Target.
However, spurred by a recent hike in fuel prices and surging
inflation, textile workers have begun protesting over pay.
On Monday, they marched across town from an industrial park
near the airport to the Ministry of Social Affairs in downtown
Port-au-Prince, singing and waving signs with slogans like "Long
live the independent fight for factory workers."
Workers in textile factories currently earn 300 Haitian
gourdes ($4.77).
They are demanding a raise to 800 gourdes a day.
An annual report seen by Reuters from the High Council of
Salaries, which is tasked with recommending changes to the
minimum wage, had proposed an increase to 400 gourdes a day. But
it was never released due to a dispute within the council.
Last week, six companies wrote to the office of Prime
Minister Jack Guy Lafontant, demanding the government stop the
protests, in letters that became public on Monday.
"Total cost competitiveness, quality production and the
proximity (to) the U.S. were the reasons we selected Haiti while
betting on major improvements on salary predictability and
political stability," the companies wrote in identical letters.
"If those benefits no longer (exist), we will have to make
other strategic (arrangements to) move from Haiti to other
places where there is a clear state strategy to boost
investments and protect investors while creating and protecting
decent jobs," they added.
The six companies that signed the letters were MGA Haiti
S.A., Astro Carton d'Haiti S.A., Haiti Cheung Won S.A., Textile
Youm Kwang S.A., Pacific Sports Haiti S.A. and Wilbes Haitian
S.A.
Earlier this month, Roosevelt Bellevue, minister of social
affairs and labor, expressed a similar view.
"If the salary becomes too high, companies will leave and go
to the Dominican Republic or Nicaragua," he told reporters.
Representatives from MGA Haiti and Astro Carton d'Haiti
confirmed they had sent the letters, and said they had lost
between $50,000 and $60,000 due to the protests. The other four
textile companies could not be reached immediately for comment.
(Additional reporting by Robenson Sanon; Editing by Leslie
Adler)