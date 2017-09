Jan 22 (Reuters) - Foshan Hai Tian Flavouring & Food Co Ltd

* Says sets IPO price at 51.25 yuan ($8.5) per share

* Says to issue 74.85 million shares in Shanghai, aims to raise 3.836 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xef36v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)