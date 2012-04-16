FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DE Shaw, PAG among investors in Haitong's Hong Kong offer-IFR
#Financials
April 16, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

DE Shaw, PAG among investors in Haitong's Hong Kong offer-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - Eleven cornerstone investors pledged $580 million as cornerstone investors in Haitong Securities Co Ltd’s up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

Pan-Asia private equity firm PAG agreed to buy $300 million worth of shares in the deal, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Other investors include New York-based DE Shaw & Co Ltd, Japan’s SBI Holdings and Dah Sing Bank. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)

