Haitong mulls early book close on HK offer-sources

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, could close the order book one day ahead of schedule for an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving more than enough orders from investors, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Underwriters on the deal could stop taking orders from institutional investors on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. No final decision has been made on closing the books early, they added.