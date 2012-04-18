FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Haitong mulls early book close on HK offer-sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 18, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Haitong mulls early book close on HK offer-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, could close the order book one day ahead of schedule for an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving more than enough orders from investors, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Underwriters on the deal could stop taking orders from institutional investors on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. No final decision has been made on closing the books early, they added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.