Haitong sends price guide on HK offer near bottom-IFR

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China’s second-biggest brokerage by assets, could price its up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong offering near the bottom of an indicative range, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

The company has sent a price guidance of around HK$10.60 per share, compared with the indicative range of HK$10.48 to HK$11.18, IFR reported.

Haitong will also close the order book for institutional investors on the offering on Thursday, one day ahead of schedule, according to sources with direct knowledge of the plans.