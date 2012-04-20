FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
April 20, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

Haitong prices HK offering at HK$10.60/each-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China’s second-biggest brokerage by assets, has priced its Hong Kong share offering at HK$10.60 per share, near the bottom of a marketing range, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Haitong, which is already listed on the Shanghai stock exchange, is selling 1.229 billion new shares putting the total deal size at HK$13.03 billion ($1.68 billion).

It had marketed the offer at an indicative range of HK$10.48-$11.18 each. The offer is set to be Asia’s biggest share sale this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the details of the share sale, while the company could not be reached for a comment immediately.

