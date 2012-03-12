FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 12, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 6 years ago

Haitong Securities eyes HK listing in April-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, is aiming for a listing in the territory in April, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

The broker has already submitted a new set of financial data to the Hong Kong bourse, the paper said, citing the sources. It gave no further listing details. The broker’s officials were not immediately available for comment.

Haitong Securities had in December decided not to proceed with its offering in Hong Kong due to a change in market conditions and excessive volatility.

Haitong Securities had planned to raise up to HK$13 billion ($1.68 billion) by issuing 1.229 billion H shares at an indicative price range of HK$9.38 to HK$10.58 each in its IPO in Hong Kong.

The broker’s A share in Shanghai gained 0.2 percent in early trade on Monday, against a 0.33 percent decline in the Shanghai Composite Index. ($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

