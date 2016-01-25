FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Haitong Bank hires senior trio to help drive European expansion
January 25, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Haitong Bank hires senior trio to help drive European expansion

Anjuli Davies

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Haitong Bank, a subsidiary of China-based investment banking and securities company Haitong Securities Co, has made three senior appointments in Britain as it looks to step up its European expansion.

Fabio Genovese has been named global head of FIG (financial institutions group), Maxim Seltzer has been appointed as head of CIS investment banking coverage and April Lu Boon Heng has been hired as a director, Haitong Bank said on Monday.

Haitong Bank plans to more than triple its capital and assets by 2018 to 1.5 billion euros and 15 billion euros respectively and is eyeing potential acquisitions in New York and Europe, CEO Jose Maria Ricciardi has said.

Christian Thun-Hohenstein, who was appointed in November to lead the company’s UK investment banking office, said the appointments strengthened its offering in the key target areas of Europe, emerging Europe, Latin America and Asia. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Goodman)

