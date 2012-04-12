FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haitong to launch $1.5 bln HK offer on April 17-IFR
#Funds News
April 12, 2012 / 4:45 AM / 5 years ago

Haitong to launch $1.5 bln HK offer on April 17-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, is set to start a roadshow with investors on April 17 for an up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong share offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.

The company, which pulled an up to $1.7 billion listing in December due to turmoil in global markets, is set to price the deal on April 20, but the schedule might change over the weekend, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said, citing four sources. The sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

