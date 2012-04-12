UPDATE 2-Haitong revives HK listing, set to launch $1.5 bln offer

* Haitong’s 2nd HK listing attempt set to price April 20-IFR

* Firm secures about $600 mln in cornerstone commitments

* ICBC International added to group of underwriters-IFR

By Fiona Lau and Jing Song

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, is set to launch its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong share offering as early as April 17, IFR reported, reviving a deal that collapsed late last year due to turmoil in global markets.

The company is set to price the deal on April 20 after securing sizeable commitments from investors, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said on Thursday, citing four sources. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The deal would be the biggest offering of new shares in the Asia Pacific so far in 2012, a year marked by a slump in equity capital markets as investors remained cautious over Chinese economic growth and Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

Share sales in Asia ex-Japan tumbled 37 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, with most of the activity focused on follow-on offerings, block deals or private placements, underscoring the fragile nature of markets.

Haitong is set to offer 1 billion new shares at a price range of HK$10.48 to HK$10.98 each, said one source involved in the deal who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. Terms of the deal could still change, as Haitong’s Shanghai-listed stock would serve as reference to the price of the Hong Kong shares.

While pricing is set for next week, the schedule and other terms might change over the weekend, IFR said, citing the sources.

Haitong shares jumped 4.4 percent to close at 10.22 yuan in Shanghai on Thursday.

The tentative range would be equivalent to 8.51 yuan to 8.92 yuan per share, or a discount as high as 16.7 percent to the Thursday price. The stock has surged about 38 percent since the beginning of the year.

CORNERSTONE INVESTORS

Haitong got approval from the listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange last month to move forward with the offer.

Founded in 1988 as Shanghai Haitong Securities Co, the firm has 210 branches in 113 cities in mainland China, with 13 more in Hong Kong and Macau and more than 4 million retail brokerage customers.

The brokerage firm pulled an up to $1.7 billion listing in December due to turmoil in global markets. At the time, the company had $222 million in pledges from two cornerstone investors, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Japan’s Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Haitong has secured about $600 million in commitments from cornerstone investors in the offer to be launched next week, with “significant demand” also coming from so-called anchor investors, said one source involved in the deal.

Cornerstones back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares. Anchor investors have fewer restrictions on when they can sell the stock.

Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Haitong’s own Haitong International are acting as joint global coordinators on the offering.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Nomura, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS AG were also hired as joint bookrunners. ICBC International was also added to the team of underwriters, IFR reported.