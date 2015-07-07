FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China state firm launches $820 mln block deal in Haitong Sec shares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

China state firm launches $820 mln block deal in Haitong Sec shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Dawn State Ltd has launched a deeply discounted block deal in China’s Haitong Securities Co Ltd, seeking to raise about $820 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR magazine on Tuesday.

Dawn Street, a unit of Chinese state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital, is offering 569.4 million shares in aHK$11.12-HK$12.00 each range, representing a discount of up to 20 percent to its last traded price, the terms showed.

UBS is the sole book runner for the trade, according to the terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.