FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Haitong Securities to set up $1.6 bln M&A fund - report
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

China's Haitong Securities to set up $1.6 bln M&A fund - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s second largest brokerage Haitong Securities Co Ltd plans to launch a 10 billion yuan ($1.60 billion) fund for mergers and acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

The fund will be jointly invested and operated with the state-owned Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd and Orient International Enterprise Ltd among several other firms.

The fund, which plans to raise 3 billion yuan in its first round of fundraising and 10 billion yuan in total, will focus on firms in industries such as manufacturing, infrastructure, medicine and energy.

This comes amid a rapid growth of China’s M&A market. The size of China’s domestic M&A market has reached a record $41.7 billion in 2013, up 141.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Chinese research center Zero2IPO.

Haitong Securities will be the second domestic brokerage to launch an M&A fund in China, following CITIC Securities Co Ltd in October 2012.

Haitong officials were not available for comment. ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting By Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.