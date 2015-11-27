FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China regulator probes Haitong Securities - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 27, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

China regulator probes Haitong Securities - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China Haitong Securities is under investigation by the country’s stock watchdog for alleged violation of securities regulations, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The scrutiny follows probes into CITIC Securities and Guosen Securities, two of China’s largest brokers.

Haitong declined to comment, saying there will be a statement after the stock market closes on Friday. Trading in Haitong’s shares was halted this morning.

Calls and emails to the China Securities Regulatory Commission were not immediately answered. (Reporting by David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.