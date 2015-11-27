UPDATE 2-China regulator probes Haitong Securities -sources

* Follows probes into CITIC and Guosen brokers

* Haitong recently fined for breaching securities rules

* News of probe helps key China stock indexes extend declines (Adds comments from analyst, market reaction)

By David Lin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China Haitong Securities is under investigation by the country’s stock watchdog, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday - a move that follows probes into two other domestic brokers.

News of the Haitong probe helped mainland Chinese stocks extend declines in afternoon trade, analysts said, with key indexes sliding as much as 6 percent.

Haitong, China’s fourth largest brokerage by market capitalisation, is being investigated for alleged violations of securities regulations, according to the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media on the matter.

The probes by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) comes on the heels of investigations into CITIC Securities and Guosen Securities , two of Haitong’s bigger rivals.

Little has emerged as to the specific reasons for the probes but Gu Yongtao, an analyst at Cinda Securities, said the regulator could be trying to get a better grip on leveraged trading after the stock market rout in the summer.

“We think the purpose of the probes is to bring all businesses related to stock financing to the table so that regulators can have a clear picture of the leverage situation,” he said, adding it is likely an extension of an ongoing clean-up in illegal margin trading.

Haitong declined immediate comment on the issue, saying only that there would be a statement after the stock market close on Friday. Trading in Haitong’s shares was halted this morning.

The CSRC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments on the probes.

MARKET TUMBLE

The CSI300 index of top companies was down more than 6 percent, heading for its biggest one-day percentage loss since late August. Shares in many brokerages fell by their daily limits.

“(The Haitong probe) fueled concerns that more brokerages would be subject to probes and more executives would fall,” said Shen Weizheng, fund manager at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.

Haitong, along with Guotai Junan Securities, is also being probed by anti-corruption investigators, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

In September, Haitong was fined 86 million yuan ($13.5 million) by the regulator for breaching securities rules.

In August, state media reported that a CSRC official and four senior executives from CITIC Securities had confessed to insider dealing.

After the stock market slump in mid-June, Beijing began cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it said were partly to blame for volatility.

CITIC and Guosen said on Thursday in separate filings that the CSRC had launched investigations into alleged violations of securities supervision and management regulations.