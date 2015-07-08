FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China investment firm prices Haitong Sec stake sale at bottom of range -IFR
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 1:57 AM / 2 years ago

China investment firm prices Haitong Sec stake sale at bottom of range -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - A unit of China’s state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital raised $816.3 million after pricing the sale of a tranche of shares in brokerage Haitong Securities Co at the bottom of expectations, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the deal.

Dawn State Ltd, the Haixia Capital arm, sold 569.4 million Hong Kong-traded shares of Haitong at HK$11.12 each, the bottom of an indicative range of HK$11.12 to HK$12.00, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price is equivalent to a discount of 20 percent.

UBS was sole bookrunner for the deal. Haixia Capital officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Deena Yao; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.