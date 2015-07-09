FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haitong Securities buys back $3.5 bln of shares amid market rout
July 9, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Haitong Securities buys back $3.5 bln of shares amid market rout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Haitong Securities Co Ltd will buy back shares worth up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in a bid to prop up its share price amid a steep market plunge that is starting to roil global financial markets.

The brokerage, which saw its Shanghai-listed shares fall the maximum 10 percent on Wednesday, plans to buy back no more than 1.15 billion A-shares or H-shares. It will pay up to 18.80 yuan per A-share and up to HK$17.18 ($2.22) per H-share.

China’s bourses have seen more than 30 percent of their value knocked off since mid-June, and for some global investors the fear that China’s market turmoil will destabilise the real economy is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.

Beijing has implemented an drastic series of measures to stabilise the market, including ordering shareholders with stakes of more than 5 percent to stop selling shares for the next six months.

Haitong said in a statement late on Wednesday that recent market volatility was the reason behind the buy back plan and it hoped the move would “protect investor interests”.

$1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars $1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
