Haitong Securities shares set to tumble 17 pct in HK as trading resumes

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese broker Haitong Securities Co Ltd are set to open 17 percent down on Thursday after the company unveiled a $3.5 billion share repurchase plan.

The shares were indicated to open at HK$11.60, compared with a HK$13.90 closing price on Tuesday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.3 percent lower.

Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong on Wednesday on concerns a steep decline in equity markets would curb their profitability, but trading in Haitong Securities shares was halted pending its announcement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)