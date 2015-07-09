FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haitong Securities shares set to tumble 17 pct in HK as trading resumes
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Haitong Securities shares set to tumble 17 pct in HK as trading resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese broker Haitong Securities Co Ltd are set to open 17 percent down on Thursday after the company unveiled a $3.5 billion share repurchase plan.

The shares were indicated to open at HK$11.60, compared with a HK$13.90 closing price on Tuesday, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.3 percent lower.

Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong on Wednesday on concerns a steep decline in equity markets would curb their profitability, but trading in Haitong Securities shares was halted pending its announcement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

