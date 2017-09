Nov 20 (Reuters) - Haitong Securities Co Ltd

* Says gets regulatory approval to issue corporate bonds of up to 23 billion yuan ($3.8 billion)

* Says first tranche to include 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds totalling 12 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyz74v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)