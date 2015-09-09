FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Miranda Carr joins Haitong Bank as head of Chinese thematic research
September 9, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Miranda Carr joins Haitong Bank as head of Chinese thematic research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Haitong Bank, part of investment firm Haitong Securities Co Ltd, appointed Miranda Carr senior analyst and head of Chinese thematic research.

Most recently, Carr founded an independent research consultancy, Mulan Advisory & Investment, focusing on China’s impact on the global economy and investment markets.

Haitong Bank also appointed Matt Fernley materials and cyclicals analyst. Fernley has previously worked with GMP Securities, Tudor Capital, Victoria Capital and UBS Investment Bank.

Emily Liu was appointed technology analyst. She joins from Arete Research.

Haitong Bank named Andrew Keen as the head of resources. He has previously worked with HSBC and Sanford C. Bernstein.

Erik Bloomquist was appointed global tobacco analyst. He joins from Berenberg.

Haitong Bank also named Hillary Su corporate access and China thematic research coordinator. She joins from North Square Blue Oak. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

