FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hakon Invest: ICA Retailers Association has sold 6.0 pct of Hakon Invest
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Hakon Invest: ICA Retailers Association has sold 6.0 pct of Hakon Invest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hakon Invest : * The ica retailers association has sold 6.0 per cent of the shares in Hakon

Invest in an accelerated book-building * Says the sale of 6.0 per cent of the shares in Hakon Invest corresponding to

9,680,840 ordinary shares, was conducted after the stock exchange close on

Tuesday, February 12, 2013 and was priced at SEK 155 per share * The demand was strong and the shares were allocated to a large number of Swedish and international institutions * After the sale, and after the previously announced conditional sale of 10 per cent of the shares in Hakon Invest to Industrivärden, the ICA Retailers Association will own 51.3 per cent of the shares and votes in Hakon Invest

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.